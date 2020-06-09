Commissioners seek bids for roof repair

Home 2020 June Commissioners seek bids for roof repair

By KEN MILAM, Ledger Correspondent

POTEAU – LeFlore County commissioners voted Monday to advertise for sealed bids to repair the courthouse roof.

Commission Chairman Lance Smith said there has been a problem with leaks for some time and the repairs need to be done.

Please see the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. Current subscribers to the Ledger’s newspaper or e-edition who want to receive the newsletter should email [email protected] 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE. Get our free daily email updates and never miss a story: http://eepurl.com/cCIqGL

/ News / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Agenda for LeFlore County commissioners
Commissioners issue burn ban
Work continues on Conser Road project
Agenda for LeFlore County commissioners
Minutes from LeFlore County commissioners’ meeting
Minutes from LeFlore County commissioners’ meeting
Commissioners battle a batty problem
Commissioners’ agenda 5-26-2020

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar