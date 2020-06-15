Choctaw pharmacist named tech of the year

TALIHINA – Like others working in the health field in 2020, Jerri Sisk has been busy dealing with what she calls “the new normal.” Something she was not expecting was being recognized with two prestigious awards recently.

Sisk is a nationally certified pharmacy technician and serves as a senior pharmacy technician at the Choctaw Nation Health Care Center in Talihina. After being named an Associate of the Quarter in 2019 by Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority, she was honored as Pharmacy Technician of the Year by the Oklahoma City Area Indian Health Service in February 2020. Her supervisor, Inpatient Pharmacy Director Matt Wallis, nominated her for the award.

Please see the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. Current subscribers to the Ledger’s newspaper or e-edition who want to receive the newsletter should email [email protected]

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE. Get our free daily email updates and never miss a story: http://eepurl.com/cCIqGL