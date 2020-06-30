Choctaw Nation cancels Labor Day festivities

Out of an abundance of caution and in awareness of public health, Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Labor Day Festival due to the ongoing pandemic.

“Previously, there were plans to hold a scaled-back version of the Choctaw Nation Labor Day Festival on Sept. 4-6,” said Chief Gary Batton. “However, out of an abundance of caution during the ongoing global pandemic, we are saddened to announce the cancellation of this important cultural event.”

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.