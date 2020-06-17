Celebrate America in a new style at Poteau

POTEAU – The historic Celebrate America event will return to its original location July 4 with a new look and a new organization making all the arrangements.

Poteau Chamber is passing the event to Poteau Main Street Matters, returning the event to the original location and a more downtown family style atmosphere. Visitors and residents will see a new event line up that will feature two bands on each end of the street, concessions, games, contest and much more.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and will be located from the City Hall parking lot and blocks 1 and 2 of Dewey Avenue. Everyone is invited and encouraged to bring your lawn chairs and stay for the huge city sponsored fireworks display that begins around 9 p.m.

“The Chamber staff and board of directors looked at relocating the annual event in January and agreed that downtown is a better fit for the location than at the Donald W. Reynolds Center,” said Chamber CEO Karen Wages. “Downtown is better for sidewalk games, events, music and dancing in the streets. The best part about the new concept will be more events for kids while adding some fun for adults. The highlight of the night; the fireworks makes downtown the best view for sitting in the street and viewing them just above the LeFlore County Courthouse just south of the Pirate water tower.”,

Wages said the Chamber appreciates Poteau Main Street for taking the signature event over. Moving this event will help Poteau Chamber concentrate on other events, and rallies that bring hundreds of visitors from out of town that will stay overnight.

Funds will be dispersed from 2020 Chamber sponsorship to Poteau Main Street to benefit the progress to downtown projects in the future.

