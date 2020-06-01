Calendar of events 6-1-2020

The Ledger’s calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Heavener Lions Club meets 5 p.m. at Simple Simon’s

Republican primary debate 6 p.m. at Reynolds Center

Church league golfing at Choctaw Country Club

Poteau city meetings 7 p.m.

