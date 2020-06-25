Bokoshe has new coronavirus case

Home 2020 June Bokoshe has new coronavirus case

LeFlore County had another case reported Wednesday, upping the number of cases to 29.

There have been 17 recoveries and one death.

The new case was in Bokoshe, upping the number of cases to two. Current cases are four in Heavener, two in Smithville, with one in Cameron, Honobia, Pocola, Shady Point and Spiro.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE.or in Thursday’s Ledger. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. Current subscribers to the Ledger’s newspaper or e-edition who want to receive the newsletter should email [email protected]

 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE. Get our free daily email updates and never miss a story: http://eepurl.com/cCIqGL

/ News

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Sooners slam Cowboys in Bedlam
Death notice for Edythe O. Singleton
Read More
Cavanal Chorale to present Uniquely American
LeFlore County weather 3-8-2020
Wister girls blast Howe
Ledger/LCJ calendar
LeFlore County calendar of events
Ledger/LCJ pick-em contest

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar