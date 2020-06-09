Benefit planned for McGee

A benefit fish fry will be held Sunday for Terry McGee at the Hontubby Community Center.

The meal lasts from noon until all the fish is gone. The menu consists of fried crappie, potato wedges, slaw, beans, hush puppies and dessert.

All proceeds will help cover his’s medical expenses at the Tulsa Cancer Treatment Center.

