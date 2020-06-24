Area fishing report for June 24, 2020

The area fishing report for June 24.

Blue River: June 23. Elevation normal, water 72 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, dough bait and stinkbait along the river channel and river mouth. Smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, rocks, shallows, shorelines, above and below falls behind current breaks like boulders. Try concentrating on shady areas provided by overhanging trees later in the morning and afternoon. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish good on in-line spinnerbaits and worms around brush structure, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: June 19. Elevation normal, water 85 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: June 19. Elevation normal, water 88 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Striped bass good on jigs, live bait, live shad, small lures and topwater lures below the dam and along the dam. White bass good on jigs, slabs, small lures and spoons in the main lake, around points, sandbar and shorelines. Blue catfish excellent on live bait, live shad and worms in the main lake, river mouth, rocks and shallows. Blue catfish are on the rocks spawning. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Lower Mountain Fork: June 19. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout excellent on caddis flies, small lures, tube jigs and worms along creek channels and rocks. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: June 19. Elevation normal, water 78. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes, lipless baits and plastic baits around brush structure, points, rocks and in coves. White and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, lipless baits and topwater lures in coves, along flats and main lake; look for surfacing schools. Crappie and spotted bass fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: June 19. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs and topwater lures in coves. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish excellent on chicken liver, hotdogs and shrimp along channels and main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: June 19. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and small lures along creek channels, points, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Channel, blue and flathead catfish excellent on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, along creek channels, main lake, river mouth, shorelines and tailwater. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, along creek channels, shallows, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: June 20. Elevation normal, water 79. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake and shorelines. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Tenkiller: June 21. Elevation normal, water 83 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass excellent on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and points. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. White bass good on crankbaits and small lures along channels and points. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Wister: June 19. Elevation normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, stinkbait and worms below the dam, around brush structure, main lake and points. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

