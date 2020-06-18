Area fishing report for 6-17-19

Broken Bow: June 13. Elevation normal, water 81. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: June 12. Elevation normal, water 88 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Striped bass good on live bait, live shad, shad, small lures and topwater lures below the dam and along the dam. Flathead, blue and channel catfish good on live bait, live shad and worms in the main lake, along rocks, shallows and shorelines. Crappie good on crickets, jigs, live bait and minnows below the dam and along the dam. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Lower Mountain Fork: June 12. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, PowerBait, tube jigs and worms along channels, rocks and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: June 12. Elevation normal, water 78 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures along flats, main lake, points and in coves. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber; best with use of a live scope to spot fish. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: June 12. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on jigs, topwater lures and worms along brush structure, points and in coves. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish good on chicken liver along the spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: June 12. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on plastic baits, small lures and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, river channel, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake and river mouth. Crappie good on goldfish, jigs and minnows around brush structure, shallows, shorelines, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: June 12. Elevation normal, water 77. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points, riprap, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, minnows, shad and sunfish in the main lake and along shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Tenkiller: June 14. Elevation above average, water 82 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerk bait and plastics around brush structure, flats, points and standing timber. Blue and flathead catfish good on cut bait, live shad and sunfish around channels, coves and river channel. Crappie and white bass fair on jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, river channel and standing timber. Fishing slowed with the water levels dropping but have begun to pick back up with the lake leveling out. Anglers have been finding success located largemouth in and around brush structures. Catfishing has been good trolling or fishing near channels with live bait. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Wister: June 12. Elevation above normal, water 75 and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines and in coves. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, shad, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures and spinnerbaits below the dam, around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

