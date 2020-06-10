Area fishing report 6-10-2020

The area fishing report for June 10.

Blue River: June 9. Elevation normal, water 70 and slightly stained. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, dough bait and stinkbait around brush structure, channels and shorelines. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes and lipless baits around brush structure, creek channels, rocks and shorelines. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish good on crickets, in-line spinnerbaits, small lures and worms around brush structure and shorelines. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: June 5. Elevation above normal, water 80. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: June 5. Elevation above normal, water 85. Blue and flathead catfish excellent on live bait along rocks, shallows and noodling holes (no hooks). White bass good on Alabama rigs, crickets, jigs and small lures in the main lake, around points, riprap and shallows. Striped bass fair on shad, small lures and topwater lures below the dam and along the dam. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Lower Mountain Fork: June 5. Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies and small lures along channels and rocks. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: June 5. Elevation normal, water 75. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes, spinnerbaits and tube jigs in coves, along flats, points, rocks and weed beds. Crappie fair on minnows along creek channels and river channel. White bass fair on grubs, lipless baits, slabs and topwater lures along flats and main lake; look for surfacing fish. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: June 5. Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on jerk baits, plastic baits and topwater lures in coves and around standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure and shallows. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: June 5. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, small lures and spinnerbaits around brush structure, rocks, shallows, standing timber, tailwater and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, jigs, sassy shad, shad and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, points, river mouth and shorelines. Crappie and white bass good on jigs, plastic baits, small lures and spoons below the dam, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: June 5. Elevation above normal, water 75. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, points, riprap, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on crawfish, cut bait, minnows, shad and sunfish along channels, flats, main lake, shallows and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Wister: June 5. Elevation above normal, water 75 and cloudy. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, goldfish, hotdogs, shad and stinkbait below the dam, along channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

