Alma woman dies in auto accident

An Alma, Arkansas woman died in an auto accident Sunday at 12:36 p.m. on Highway 9, a half mile west of Highway 59 in LeFlore County.

Tiffany Brehau, 28, from Alma was pronounced dead at the scene by LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services with internal injuries.

She was driving west on Highway 9 and departed the road to the right, overcorrected to the left, crossed the center line and was struck by a 2011 Dodge Truck, driven by Glen Porter, 67, of Fort Smith, Arkansas. She was ejected from the vehicle.

Porter was transported to Baptist Hospital in Fort Smith, where he was treated and released.

Seat belts were in use by Porter. Both vehicles were equipped with airbags and deployed.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Michael Scantling, assisted by Trooper Josh Blake, the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department and the Spiro Police Department.

