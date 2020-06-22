Agenda for commissioners 6-22-2020

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will hold a regular business meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners.
Here is the agenda:
- Call to order.
- Minutes of previous meetings.
- Purchase orders/payroll/claims.
- Bonds.
- Monthly fee reports.
- Transfer of appropriations.
- Blanket purchase orders.
- Old business.
- Current bridge and road projects: D#2 CIRB-140D(161)RB, JOB 2509(04) Brazil Creek south of SH 31.
- Contract labor/service agreements.
- Burn ban.
- Old/new business for Conser Road projects.
- Certificates of compliance for OMMA businesses.
- Review and possibly approve 2020 resale and minutes submitted by treasurer for sale held June 8.
- Consider and possibly approve resolution for LeFlore County investment policy and designation of LeFlore County depository banks for fiscal year 2020/2021.
- Consider and possibly approve county treasurer’s resale fund financial statement.
- Discuss and possibly consider approving resolution allowing renewal of all existing lease agreements for LeFlore County.
- Consider and possibly approve detention services agreement between Community Works LLC and LeFlore County.
- Open and possibly award six-month county highway material bids.
- Open and possibly award 2020-2021 fiscal year commissioner proceedings publications.
- Consider and possibly approve resolution allowing county treasurer to reimburse election board’s 2020-2021 fiscal year maintenance and operations for precinct poll books and postage.
- Consider and possibly approve 2020-2021 ACCO-Sig property and liability insurance renewal quote.
- Public comments.
- Adjournment.
Comments
No comment yet.