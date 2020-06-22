Agenda for commissioners 6-22-2020

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will hold a regular business meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners.

Here is the agenda:

  1. Call to order.
  2. Minutes of previous meetings.
  3. Purchase orders/payroll/claims.
  4. Bonds.
  5. Monthly fee reports.
  6. Transfer of appropriations.
  7. Blanket purchase orders.
  8. Old business.
  9. Current bridge and road projects: D#2 CIRB-140D(161)RB, JOB 2509(04) Brazil Creek south of SH 31.
  10. Contract labor/service agreements.
  11. Burn ban.
  12. Old/new business for Conser Road projects.
  13. Certificates of compliance for OMMA businesses.
  14. Review and possibly approve 2020 resale and minutes submitted by treasurer for sale held June 8.
  15. Consider and possibly approve resolution for LeFlore County investment policy and designation of LeFlore County depository banks for fiscal year 2020/2021.
  16. Consider and possibly approve county treasurer’s resale fund financial statement.
  17. Discuss and possibly consider approving resolution allowing renewal of all existing lease agreements for LeFlore County.
  18. Consider and possibly approve detention services agreement between Community Works LLC and LeFlore County.
  19. Open and possibly award six-month county highway material bids.
  20. Open and possibly award 2020-2021 fiscal year commissioner proceedings publications.
  21. Consider and possibly approve resolution allowing county treasurer to reimburse election board’s 2020-2021 fiscal year maintenance and operations for precinct poll books and postage.
  22. Consider and possibly approve 2020-2021 ACCO-Sig property and liability insurance renewal quote.
  23. Public comments.
  24. Adjournment.
