Agenda for commissioners 6-15-2020

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners.

AGENDA:

(1.) CALL TO ORDER.

(2.) MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING(S).

(3.) PURCHASE ORDERS/PAYROLL/CLAIMS.

(4.) BONDS.

(5.) MONTHLY FEE REPORTS.

(6.) TRANSFER OF APPROPRIATIONS.

(7.) BLANKET PURCHASE ORDERS.

(8.) OLD BUSINESS.

(9.) CURRENT BRIDGE AND ROAD PROJECTS. D#2 CIRB-140D(161)RB, JOB 25097(04) BRAZIL CREEK S. OF SH 31

(10.) CONTRACT LABOR/SERVICE AGREEMENT(S).

(11.) BURN BAN.

(12.) OLD/NEW BUSINESS AND/OR PAY ESTIMATE(S) FOR CONSER ROAD PROJECT(S).

(13.) CERTIFICATE(S) OF COMPLIANCE FOR OMMA BUSINESSES.

(14.) DISCUSS AND POSSIBLY APPROVE 20/21 FISCAL YEAR CONTRACT BETWEEN LEFLORE COUNTY AND ODOT ALLOWING COUNTY INMATES TO WORK ON STATE HIGHWAY SYSTEMS.

(15.) CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE RESOLUTIONS DISPOSING OF SUVs, TASERS, CAMERA WITH ACCESSORIES, DOG BOX AND LIGHT BARS FROM THE SHERIFF’S INVENTORY.

(16.) DISCUSS AND POSSIBLY APPROVE DISPOSING OF HAND HELD RADIO FROM ARKOMA FD INVENTORY.

(17.) DISCUSS AND POSSIBLY APPROVE DISPOSING OF COMPUTERS, MONITORS AND PA SYSTEM FROM OSU INVENTORY.

(18.) DISCUSS AND POSSIBLY APPROVE DISPOSING OF HAND HELD RADIO FROM TALIHINA FD INVENTORY.

(19.) CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE 20/21 FISCAL YEAR QUOTE FROM ACCO FOR WORKERS COMPENSATION INSURANCE (ACCO-SIF).

(20.) DISCUSS AND POSSIBLY APPROVE DISPOSING OF GENERATORS, REPEATERS, POST DRIVER AND SHREDDER FROM EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT INVENTORY.

(21.) MEET WITH COUNTY RESIDENT PAT PICKLE REGARDING SIGNAGE FOR PICTURE ROCK ROAD.

(22.) PUBLIC COMMENTS.

(23.) ADJOURN.