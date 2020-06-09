9 active coronavirus cases in LeFlore County

There are currently nine active coronavirus cases in LeFlore County, according to the latest report by the Oklahoma Department of Health.

There are three cases in Bokoshe, two in Smithville and Spiro, one in Honobia and Pocola.

No new deaths in Oklahoma, leaving the state with 385.

New cases were 228, upping the total number to 13,172. There were 190 recoveries, upping the figure to 9,587.

