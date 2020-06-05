5 new coronavirus cases reported Thursday in county

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in LeFlore County and Oklahoma.

LeFlore County had five new cases of coronavirus in the latest report by the Oklahoma Department of health in its latest report Thursday.

Three of the cases were in Heavener with one case in Bokoshe and Pocola.

Heavener now has five active cases, Shady Point has two, Bokoshe, Cameron, Pocola, Smithville and Spiro each have one case.

Wister has had six cases, Heavener with five, Poteau, Shady Point and Talihina each have had three, Bokoshe, Cameron, Pocola, Smithville and Spiro all have had one.

