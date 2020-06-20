2020 LeFlore County football schedules

The following is the composite football schedule for all LeFlore County teams.
8-28 Heavener at North Rock Creek; Poteau at Bishop Kelley; Pocola at Wilburton; Arkoma at West Yell County.
9-3 Central Sallisaw at Panama.
9-4 Poteau at Shiloh Christian; Spiro at Hartshorne; Hackett at Pocola; Antlers at Talihina; Midway at Arkoma.
9-11 Valliant at Heavener; Alma at Poteau; Sequoyah-Tahlequah at Spiro; Central Sallisaw at Pocola; Panama at Hackett; Talihina at Atoka.
9-18 Heavener at Sallisaw Central; Muldrow at Spiro; Gore at Panama; Talihina at Hartshorne; Arkoma at Quinton.
9-25 Cascia Hall at Heavener; Hilldale at Poteau; Panama at Spiro; Pocola at Roland; Porter at Talihina; Arkoma at Porum.
10-2 Panama at Heavener; Poteau at Tulsa McLain; Spiro at Cascia Hall; Keys at Pocola; Talihina at Hulbert; Weleetka at Arkoma.
10-9 Heavener at Keys; Sallisaw at Poteau; Spiro at Roland; Pocola at Panama; Canadian at Talihina; Summit Christian at Arkoma.
10-15 Heavener at Spiro; Stilwell at Poteau; Vian at Pocola; Cascia Hall at Panama; Talihina at Warner; Atkoma at Cave Springs.
10-23 Roland at Heavener; Poteau at Muldrow; Spiro at Keys; Pocola at Cascia Hall; Panama at Vian; Colcord at Talihina; Arkoma at Watts.
10-30 Heavener at Pocola; Fort Gibson at Poteau; Spiro at Vian; Keys at Panama; Talihina at Sallisaw Central; Gans at Arkoma.
11-6 Vian at Heavener; Poteau at Broken Bow; Pocola at Spiro; Panama at Roland; Gore at Talihina; Keota at Arkoma.
