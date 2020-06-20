20 cases of coronavirus now in LeFlore County

Home 2020 June 20 cases of coronavirus now in LeFlore County

LeFlore County now has 20 cases of coronavirus in the latest report by the Oklahoma Department of Health.

Six of the cases are active with 13 recoveries and one death. Active cases are two in Shady Point, with one in Cameron, Heavener, Shady Point, Smithville and Spiro.

There have been six cases in Wister, three in Poteau, Talihina and Shady Point, two in Heavener, one in Cameron, Spiro and Smithville.

Please see the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. Current subscribers to the Ledger’s newspaper or e-edition who want to receive the newsletter should email [email protected] 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE. Get our free daily email updates and never miss a story: http://eepurl.com/cCIqGL

/ News / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Read More
Coronavirus update 6-3-2020
US has most infections as virus tightens grip
Read More
Another coronavirus case reported in county
Reopening businesses, virus aid to offset losses
Runners commemorate Oklahoma City marathon
Trump says ‘life and death’ at stake
Read More
Oklahoma coronavirus update 5-13-2020
Oklahoma records 2 more coronavirus deaths

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar