20 cases of coronavirus now in LeFlore County

LeFlore County now has 20 cases of coronavirus in the latest report by the Oklahoma Department of Health.

Six of the cases are active with 13 recoveries and one death. Active cases are two in Shady Point, with one in Cameron, Heavener, Shady Point, Smithville and Spiro.

There have been six cases in Wister, three in Poteau, Talihina and Shady Point, two in Heavener, one in Cameron, Spiro and Smithville.

Please see the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. Current subscribers to the Ledger’s newspaper or e-edition who want to receive the newsletter should email [email protected]

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE. Get our free daily email updates and never miss a story: http://eepurl.com/cCIqGL