2 Oklahoma police officers shot
TULSA (AP) — Two police officers in Tulsa were shot and critically wounded on the city’s east side Monday morning and police arrested the suspected gunman following a more than seven-hour search, authorities said.
David Ware, 32, was arrested about 10:45 a.m., but details of how he was found and the circumstances of his arrest were not being immediately released, said Capt. Richard Meulenberg.
