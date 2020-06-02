2 Oklahoma police officers shot

TULSA (AP) — Two police officers in Tulsa were shot and critically wounded on the city’s east side Monday morning and police arrested the suspected gunman following a more than seven-hour search, authorities said.

David Ware, 32, was arrested about 10:45 a.m., but details of how he was found and the circumstances of his arrest were not being immediately released, said Capt. Richard Meulenberg.

