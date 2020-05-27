Work continues on Conser Road project

Work continues on Conser Road project

By KEN MILAM, Ledger Correspondent

POTEAU – LeFlore County commissioners approved a new pay estimate Monday submitted by JoB Construction totaling $1.167 million for asphalt work performed over the last two weeks. The work is being done by the Choctaw Nation and expected to be completed later this year.

Commissioners also approved purchase of used railroad tank cars for $10,504 from Railroad Yard Inc. The empty tanks will be reused in place of drainage tin horns in District 2.

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

