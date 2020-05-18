Westbrook to run for state senate

I am Jimmy Westbrook, county commissioner of District 3 in McCurtain County. I am currently serving my 18th year as commissioner.

Having these 18 years of experience in public service, I believe I am fully qualified to serve as your next state senator for District 5.

In my time as a public servant, I have served on numerous boards of organizations that provide service to every community in southeastern Oklahoma. I served two years as chairman of KEDDO, Kiamichi Economic Development District of Oklahoma, which provides grant writing services for community centers, senior citizens Area Agency on Aging, rural fire departments, community block grants for small towns, and rural Oklahoma counties like we have in southeast Oklahoma.

I have served on southeast CED 3, Circuit Engineering District’s board since 2006. This board administers funding received from the state legislature for road and bridge projects and federal highway allocations. Currently I am serving as president of the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma.

This organization plays a vital role in educating newly elected officers to the duties of not only the commissioner, but all elected officials with the partnership of the OSU LTAP program.

My family and I are active members of the Wright City Assembly of God Church. I serve as teacher of our adult Sunday school class. This is the position that matters most. Serving God to further his kingdom, teaching his word to others is an awesome responsibility.

I have learned a tremendous amount in my 18 years of public service. The first is that there is no such thing as non-essential. Every job is equally important, no matter what it is.

As your senator, I will pursue all avenues that promote southeast Oklahoma jobs, education, health care, transportation, for the safety and well-being of all citizens of all ages. As the old saying goes “where there is a will, there is a way.” I have the will to find the way to make things better for southeast Oklahoma.

