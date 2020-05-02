Weather hazards battle for April headlines

BY GARY McMANUS, OCS Mesonet

It’s difficult to say which weather hazard should claim top billing for April. Two late season freeze events made their pitch by battering the state’s winter wheat crop and fruit orchards, primarily on the 15th and again on the 18th.

Temperatures dropped into the 20s as far south as the Red River, with a bit of light snow falling across the western half of the state during the extended cold snap. Drought also made a bid for the top spot by threatening to spread from its confines in the far western Panhandle to a much broader area of western Oklahoma.

Some locations barely had enough moisture to wet the topsoil, further damaging agricultural interests. A burn ban was implemented in Texas County due to extreme fire danger, a result of the dry conditions. Despite the impacts of those hazards, the winner of the headline battle went to the gold standard of Oklahoma’s springtime hazards – severe weather.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.