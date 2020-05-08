Virus lockdowns mute VE Day celebrations

By MIKE CORDER, SYLVIE CORBET and KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — European leaders were holding muted commemorations Friday to mark the end of World War II on the continent, as coronavirus lockdowns kept crowds from celebrating VE Day. Across the ocean, Americans awaited what is expected to be the worst set of unemployment figures since record-keeping began in 1948.

The European celebrations came in stark contrast to they way millions of its citizens spilled onto the streets 75 years ago, waving flags, flashing victory signs and dancing in joy because the carnage on their continent had ended.

Street parties this year were banned in Britain. In France, President Emmanuel Macron laid a wreath at the Arc de Triomphe monument at the top of a largely deserted Champs-Elysees Avenue as the country is still under a strict lockdown until Monday.

