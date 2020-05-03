Updated coronavirus numbers for 5-2-2020

According to the Oklahoma State Health Department, as of Saturday, Oklahoma has 3,851 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 103 from the previous day.

There were eight additional deaths, bringing the total to 238.

A total of 2,554 have recovered from the virus.

In the United States, there are currently 1,132,539 cases, up 29,078 from the previous day. There were an additional 1,426 deaths Saturday. There have been 175,382 recovered.

LeFlore County has had 13 cases. Six of them have recovered. There have been no deaths in the county.

Broken down by cities, Wister has had six cases, Poteau and Talihina three and Shady Point with one.

