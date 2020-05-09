Today in history for May 9

By The Associated Press
Today is Saturday, May 9, the 130th day of 2020. There are 236 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On May 9, 1945, with World War II in Europe at an end, Soviet forces liberated Czechoslovakia from Nazi occupation. U.S. officials announced that a midnight entertainment curfew was being lifted immediately.
