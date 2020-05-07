Today in history for May 7

By The Associated Press

Today is Thursday, May 7, the 128th day of 2020. There are 238 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On May 7, 1789, America’s first inaugural ball was held in New York in honor of President George Washington, who had taken the oath of office a week earlier.

