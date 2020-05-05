Today in history for May 5

By The Associated Press

Today is Tuesday, May 5, the 126th day of 2020. There are 240 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On May 5, 1961, astronaut Alan B. Shepard Jr. became America’s first space traveler as he made a 15-minute suborbital flight aboard Mercury capsule Freedom 7.

