Today in history for May 3

By The Associated Press

Today is Sunday, May 3, the 124th day of 2020. There are 242 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlights in History:

On May 3, 1802, Washington, D.C. was incorporated as a city.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.