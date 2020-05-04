Today in history for 5-4-2020

By The Associated Press
Today is Monday, May 4, the 125th day of 2020. There are 241 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On May 4, 1970, Ohio National Guardsmen opened fire during an anti-war protest at Kent State University, killing four students and wounding nine others.
