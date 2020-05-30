This date in history May 30

By The Associated Press

Today is Saturday, May 30, the 151st day of 2020. There are 215 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On May 30, 1989, student protesters in Beijing erected a “Goddess of Democracy” statue in Tiananmen Square (the statue was destroyed in the Chinese government’s crackdown).

