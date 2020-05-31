This date in history for May 31

By The Associated Press

Today is Sunday, May 31, the 152nd day of 2020. There are 214 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On May 31, 1921, a race riot erupted in Tulsa as white mobs began looting and leveling the affluent black district of Greenwood over reports a black man had assaulted a white woman in an elevator; hundreds are believed to have died.

