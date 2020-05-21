This date in history for May 21

By The Associated Press
Today is Thursday, May 21, the 142nd day of 2020. There are 224 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On May 21, 1927, Charles A. Lindbergh landed his Spirit of St. Louis monoplane near Paris, completing the first solo airplane flight across the Atlantic Ocean in 33 1/2 hours.
