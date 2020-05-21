This date in history for May 21

Home 2020 May This date in history for May 21

By The Associated Press

Today is Thursday, May 21, the 142nd day of 2020. There are 224 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On May 21, 1927, Charles A. Lindbergh landed his Spirit of St. Louis monoplane near Paris, completing the first solo airplane flight across the Atlantic Ocean in 33 1/2 hours.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. We are currently offering a free seven-day trial subscription. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Other stories / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

This date in history for May 19
This date in history for May 18
This date in history for May 14
This date in history for May 15
Read More
This date in history for May 17
This date in history for May 16
This date in history for May 20

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar