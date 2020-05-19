This date in history for May 19

By The Associated Press
Today is Tuesday, May 19, the 140th day of 2020. There are 226 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On May 19, 1943, in his second wartime address to the U.S. Congress, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill pledged his country’s full support in the fight against Japan; that evening, Churchill met with President Franklin D. Roosevelt at the White House, where the two leaders agreed on May 1, 1944 as the date for the D-Day invasion of France (the operation ended up being launched more than a month later).
