This date in history for May 16

By The Associated Press

Today is Saturday, May 16, the 137th day of 2020. There are 229 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On May 16, 1943, the nearly month-long Warsaw Ghetto Uprising came to an end as German forces crushed the Jewish resistance and blew up the Great Synagogue.

