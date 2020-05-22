Texas man dies in motorcycle accident

A 42-year-old McKinney, Texas man died Thursday at 5:10 p.m. in a motorcycle accident on Highway 1, 10 miles east of Highway 59 in LeFlore County.

Joshua Lee Hewitt was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he ran off the road in a curve and struck a tree.

The accident cited an unsafe speed on a curve. The report said there was also an odor of alcohol.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Brandon Johnson, assisted by Trooper Joe Nichols and the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department.

