Texas man dies in motorcycle accident

Home 2020 May Texas man dies in motorcycle accident

A 42-year-old McKinney, Texas man died Thursday at 5:10 p.m. in a motorcycle accident on Highway 1, 10 miles east of Highway 59 in LeFlore County.

Joshua Lee Hewitt was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he ran off the road in a curve and struck a tree.

The accident cited an unsafe speed on a curve. The report said there was also an odor of alcohol.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Brandon Johnson, assisted by Trooper Joe Nichols and the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department.

A better way to get the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. We are offering a free seven-day trial subscription. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

/ News / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

OKC man dies in accident in county

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar