Take 2 for SpaceX’s 1st astronaut launch

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, left, and Kennedy Space Center Director Bob Cabana, right, walk toward the stage for a countdown clock briefing for the SpaceX Demo-2 mission Friday, May 29, 2020, at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The Falcon 9, with the Crew Dragon spacecraft on top of the rocket, is scheduled to liftoff from Launch Pad 39-A Saturday. Two astronauts will fly on the mission to the International Space Station. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

By MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX pressed ahead with its second attempt to launch astronauts for NASA — a historic first for a private company — but more stormy weather threatened more delays.

Elon Musk’s company came within 17 minutes Wednesday of launching a pair of NASA astronauts for the first time in nearly a decade from the U.S., before the threat of lightning forced a delay.

With more storms ahead, managers debated Friday whether to bump the next launch attempt from Saturday to Sunday to take advantage of slightly improved forecast at Kennedy Space Center.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted that no decision was made, and they would reassess the situation Saturday morning.

