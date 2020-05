T-ball league starts June 1

The Heavener T-ball season starts June 1 and continues through the end-of-season tournament June 25-26.

Here is the schedule:

June 1: 6 p.m. Rangers vs. Elite; 7 p.m. Howe Lions vs. Heavener Thunder; 8 p.m. Bat Rattlers vs. Aces of Bases.

June 4: 6 p.m. Bat Rattlers vs. Heavener Thunder; 7 p.m. Rangers vs. Aces of Bases; 8 p.m. Howe Lions vs. Elite.

June 8: 6 p.m. Howe Lions vs. Aces of Bases; 7 p.m. Elite vs. Bat Rattlers; 8 p.m. Heavener Thunder vs. Rangers.

June 11: 6 p.m. Elite vs. Rangers; Heavener Thunder vs. Aces of Bases; 8 p.m. Howe Lions vs. Bat Rattlers.

June 15: 6 p.m. Heavener Thunder vs. Elite; 7 p.m. Howe Lions vs. Rangers; 8 p.m. Bat Rattlers vs. Aces of Bases.

June 18: 6 p.m. Howe Lions vs. Heavener Thunder; 7 p.m. Rangers vs. Bat Rattlers; 8 p.m. Aces of Bases vs. Elite.

June 22: 6 p.m. Rangers vs. Aces of Bases; 7 p.m. Bat Rattlers vs. Heavener Thunder; 8p.m. Howe Lions vs. Elite.

For more information call Tim Davis at (918) 413-2308.

