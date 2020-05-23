Storms strike LeFlore County

Baseball-size hail was reported west of Heavener, breaking one window. Photo by MICHAEL WHITE.

A series of strong storms struck LeFlore County Friday night with high winds and large hail.

Hail the size of a baseball were reported just west of Heavener while area meteorologists said a tornado might have reached the ground near the Heavener Runestone Park.

No other reports of damage have been made. Officials are expected to begin damage assessment Saturday morning.

