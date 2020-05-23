Spiro Mounds to reopen June 3

SPIRO – Due to the continued difficulties of the coronavirus and the need to protect visitors and staff, the Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center has been closed to the public since mid-March.

The Mounds will reopen to the public, with restrictions, June 3. The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For safety reasons, no more than 10 people will be allowed in the Center at any time, although there is no limit on the trails. Visitors are encouraged to maintain the six-foot social distancing.

Visitors are also required to wear a mask or bandana, along with gloves or they will not be admitted into the site.

Anybody who is sick, has a compromised immune system or elderly are encouraged to wait until the risk is lower.

Following the Oklahoma Historical Society guidelines, there will be no group activities until after July 1. This means that the Summer Solstice Walks will be cancelled.

For more information about the Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center, contact Dennis Peterson at (918) 962-2062 or [email protected] The center is located three miles east of Spiro on Highway 9/271 and four miles north on Lock and Dam Road.

