Spiro girl injured in auto accident

A 15-year-old Spiro girl was transported by Air E-vac to St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa Saturday after an auto accident on Highway 59 north of Panama.

She was admitted in critical condition with head injuries.

She was a passenger in a 2007 GMC Sierra driven by Michael Taylor, 19, of Shady Point, who was not injured in the accident.

The vehicle was going south when it departed the road to the left, entered the media, rolled two times and ejected the passenger. The vehicle then came to rest in the north lane of the highway.

The accident report lists the cause of the wreck is intoxication.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.