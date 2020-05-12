Southern Hills to host 2030 PGA Championship

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Southern Hills in Tulsa will host the 2030 PGA Championship.

The PGA of America made the announcement Tuesday in a news release.

Southern Hills was originally awarded a record fifth PGA Championship in June 2017, but the year had not been determined.

Southern Hills also will host the 2021 Senior PGA Championship. The course has hosted seven major championships, beginning with the 1958 U.S. Open. Tiger Woods won the PGA Championship there in 2007.

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

