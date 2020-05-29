Southeastern spring 2020 graduates

DURANT – Following is the list of Southeastern Oklahoma State University Spring 2020 graduates. The graduates are listed by their permanent hometown:
Howe : Nick Jay Smallwood.
Poteau : Kreg R. Haney.
Red Oak : Bryce Ryan Deatherage.
Talihina : Jacob Robert Bradberry.
Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.