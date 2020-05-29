Southeastern spring 2020 graduates

DURANT – Following is the list of Southeastern Oklahoma State University Spring 2020 graduates. The graduates are listed by their permanent hometown:

Howe : Nick Jay Smallwood.

Poteau : Kreg R. Haney.

Red Oak : Bryce Ryan Deatherage.

Talihina : Jacob Robert Bradberry.

