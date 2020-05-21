Six Golden Eagles named to academic team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Three members from both the Oral Roberts men’s and women’s track and field teams earned a spot on the 2020 Outdoor Track and Field Academic All-Summit League Teams as announced by the league office Thursday setting a program record for most honorees.

Bryce Choate (Tellico Plains, Tenn.), Brad Dormeus (Nassau, Bahamas) and Mathew Robbins (Kirksville, Mo.) represented the Golden Eagles men, while Makayla Ayres (Reno, Nev.), Kayvon Stubbs (Nassau, Bahamas) and Sasha Wells (Nassau, Bahamas) picked up the honor for the ORU women.

Choate holds a 3.93 GPA as a Health & Exercise Science major and served as The Summit League’s SAAC representative to the NCAA. A three-time conference honor roll selection, he redshirt the 2020 indoor season and was coming off a fifth-place finish at the 2019 Summit League Indoor Championships in the 800 meter run. Choate picked up 800 meter wins at the 2019 Arkansas Invitational and J.D. Martin Invitational (indoor) and 2018 ORU Invitational (outdoor) a season ago.

Dormeus recently completed his sophomore season as one of the top sprinters in The Summit League as a six-time league champion in just two years. In the classroom, he has posted a 3.32 GPA while majoring in International Business with a Spanish minor. Dormeus scored 10 points at the 2020 Summit League Indoor Championships after scoring 18.5 points in 2019, thanks to a league record in the 400 meter dash, and posted 11 points at the 2019 Summit League Outdoor Championships.

Robbins boasts a 3.90 GPA as a Cinema Television Digital Media major and earns the postseason academic honor for the first time in his career after he was named to the Summit League Honor Roll a year ago. The sophomore turned in a huge personal-best leap of 6.46 meters to finish 11th in the long jump at The Summit League Indoor Championships in 2020. Robbins posted his career-best indoor time in the 60 meter dash (7.07 seconds) finishing 15th in the prelims at the league championships.

Ayres picks up her first Academic All-Summit League recognition holding a 3.93 GPA as a Medical Molecular Biology major and has been named to the conference honor roll three times. The junior placed eighth in the pole vault at the league’s indoor meet this season after winning the event at the 2020 Mark Colligan Memorial with a season-best vault of 3.87 meters. Ayres never finished outside the top 10 in all seven meets during the 2020 indoor season.

Stubbs is honored with the academic award for the third time in her career carrying a 3.80 GPA while majoring in Cinema Television Digital Media. A 10-time All-Summit League selection, including four times last outdoor season, she has been named to the league honor roll all three years. Stubbs claimed the league title in the 200 meter dash for the second-consecutive championship during the indoor season and won the 200 meter dash, 4×100 relay and 4×400 relay at last year’s outdoor meet.

Wells now has been named to the academic team in every season eligible in her ORU career, earning the honor twice for indoor and twice during the outdoor season, along with the league honor roll three times. A perfect 4.00 GPA as a History major, she was recognized as the Most Outstanding Championship Performer at this year’s indoor meet and Track Championship MVP at both the league’s 2019 indoor and outdoor meets. Wells was chosen as The Summit League Women’s Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year in 2019 and 2020 and is a 13-time All-Summit League honoree.

To be eligible for the Academic All-League team, a student-athlete must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.30 (on a 4.0 scale), completed at least one full academic year at the current institution.

Nominations are brought forth by sports information directors from the league’s eight institutions that carry track and field, and voting is conducted by both the SIDs and facility athletic representatives (FARs). Each team is made up of the 15 student-athletes receiving the most votes with all ties standing.

