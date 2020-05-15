Services set for Odis Sweeten

CAMERON – Funeral services for Odis Theodore Sweeten, 73, of Cameron, are Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Nick Hess, Clyde Hess and Vernon Stone officiating.

Funeral services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas and was born July 28, 1946 in Rock Island to Odie and Dora (Minks) Sweeten.

Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Judith; children Steven Sweeten and Tracey, Tammy Waterhouse, Penny Rowton and Dan, Jeff Haynes and Kim, Jason Haynes and Amy, Keith Haynes and Jana, and Angela Adams and Bill; 19 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and sisters Reba Ridenour and Virgil, and Joyce Cox.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters Dortha Nichols, Melba Titsworth and Joan Mackey.

