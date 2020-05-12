Services planned for Wendell Gist

SPIRO – Graveside service for Wendell L. Gist, 73 of Spiro, is Thursday at 11 a.m. at the New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was born Oct. 21, 1946 in Spiro to Leona (Ward) Gist and Loy Gist and passed away May 10, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Survivors include his brother Allan Gist and wife Norma.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

