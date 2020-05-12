Services planned for Utah Jones

SPIRO – Utah Jones, 80, of Spiro, was born July 10, 1939 in Edgemont, Arkansas to Elige and Mary (Pettett) Jones and passed away May 11, 2020 in Spiro.

Graveside funeral services are Saturday at 2 p.m. at the New Hope Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

Surviving family members are his wife, Joyce; two daughters Doris Underwood and husband Steve and Barbara Tobler; one son Harold Jones and wife Debbie; seven grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Taylor; and four brothers Roy, Hubert, Dillard and Henry Jones.

