Services planned for Ruby Cox

BOKOSHE – Graveside service for Ruby Ray Cox, 83, of Bokoshe, is Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Milton Cemetery with Rev. Lynn Bullard officiating.

Services are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

She was born July 8, 1936 in Stigler to Agnes “Aggie” (Shoopman) Brinsfield and Raymond Ray Brinsfield and passed away May 3, 2020 in Bokoshe.

Survivors include her daughters Ruby Dean and husband Rodney of Muldrow, and Melinda Coker and husband Tommy of Bokoshe; sons Edward Cox of Fort Smith, Arkansas, Tommy Cox and wife Audrey of Gibsonburg, Ohio, James R. Cox and wife Ina of Bokoshe, John D. Cox of Spiro, Matthew Cox and wife Tammala of Spiro, Oklahoma, and Neal Cox and wife Angela of Alma, Arkansas; sister Betty Jean Bibb and husband Huston of Stigler; 31 grandchildren; 42 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Earl Cox; parents Raymond and Aggie Brinsfield; sister, Helen Sumner; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Cox; and grandsons Grayson and Christian Tash.

