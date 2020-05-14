Services planned for Patricia Shaw

GREENWOOD, Ark. – Funeral Service for Patricia Louise Shaw, 82 of Greenwood, Arkansas is Friday at 1 p.m. at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro.

Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

She was born Feb. 5, 1938 in Milton to Verlon Lillie (Wilson) Sides and Olin “Spud” Sides and passed away May 13, 2020 in Greenwood, Arkansas.

Survivors include her companion of 12 years, Delbert Stallings; son, James Shaw; daughter, Jami Howell; sister, Bonnie Blaylock; brother, Desmond Sides; six grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leon Shaw; and sisters Ruth Ann Fulton and Charlene Brown.

