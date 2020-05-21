Services planned for Ocie Walker

POTEAU – Graveside services for Ocie Bell Walker, 98, of Poteau, are Friday at 2 p.m. at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating.

Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Poteau and was born Feb. 1, 1922 in Shady Point to Frank and Lou (Fout) Harris.

Survivors include her sons Mike Walker, Ira Walker, Joe Walker, Tom Baily, Bruce Baily, Carl Walker and Ralph Walker; daughter, Lisa Walker; sisters Alta Mayfield, Dorothy Griffin and Susie Scott; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Freda Armstrong; son, Billy Walker; and brother, Kenneth Harris.

