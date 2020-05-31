Services planned for Martin Soudbash

MONUMENT, Col. – Funeral services for Martin Stanley Soudbash, 86, of Monument, Colorado, are Saturday at 10 a.m. at Evans & Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.

Burial will be at the Shady Point Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 in Denver, Colorado, and was born in Shiraz, Iran on April 12, 1934.

Surviving family members are his wife Janice; his son Steve and wife Karen Soudbash of Excelsior, Minnesota; his daughters, Suzanne and husband Geoffrey Richter of Boerne, Texas, and Linda and husband Grant Holt of Colorado Springs, Colorado; five grandsons; three granddaughters; and his sister, Farah Motalei, of Napa Valley, California.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Farah Motalei, of Napa Valley, California.

