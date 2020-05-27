Services planned for Leona Stiger

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Graveside services for Leona Mae Clinton Caro Stiger, 76, of Rochester, New York (formerly of Poteau) are Saturday at 1 p.m. at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau.

Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away May 5, 2020 in New York and was born July 15, 1943 in Wister to Charley and Mary (Green) Clinton.

Survivors include her children Chris and Tiffany Caro of Muskogee, Kay and Jay Williams of Rochester, Alan and Diane Stiger of Purcell, Johnny Stiger of Muskogee, Chris and Yolanda Stiger, and Dhawn and Scott Kell, all of Houston, Texas; 14 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; sister, Leta Sharp; and a brother, Willie Clinton.

She was preceded in death by husbands Bob Caro and Bill Lancer Stiger; a daughter, Bobbie Lynn Caro; one grandchild, Justin Sequichia; and brothers Sam and Floyd Clinton.

